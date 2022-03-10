Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 100,857 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 100,857 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.18% of SFL worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 409.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 483,693 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 421,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $10.13 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

