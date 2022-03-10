TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.12

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 18807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,922 shares of company stock worth $772,703 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,712,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

