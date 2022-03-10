Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.49. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,262 shares of company stock worth $4,474,951 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.