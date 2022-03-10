Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 2,815,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

