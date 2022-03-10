Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock valued at $122,591,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

