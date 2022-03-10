Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 46,600 Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.39% of Central Valley Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

