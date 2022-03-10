Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $866,000 Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Home Bancorp worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $333.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

