Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $956,000 Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of SmartFinancial worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $436.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

