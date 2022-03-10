Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.