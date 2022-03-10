Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of CIM Commercial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 140,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 43.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

CMCT opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.11%.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

