Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,388.29 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,054.01 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,477.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,504.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

