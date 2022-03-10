Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.08 Million Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.23% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

RYAM opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $395.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

