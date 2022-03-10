Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 2,544 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 156,377 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 128,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 65,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $71.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

