Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 255,717 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,717 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Tivity Health worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

