Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 236,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SY. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $185.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.49. So-Young International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

