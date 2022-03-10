Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $962,000 Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of CrossFirst Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 240,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 20.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

