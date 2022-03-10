Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 239,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.69% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORPH opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

