Tyra Biosciences Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TYRA opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,814,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

