U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

