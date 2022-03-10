UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 30,720 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Helen of Troy worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $205.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.57. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $194.48 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

