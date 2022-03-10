UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 132,213 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Macerich worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Macerich Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.