UBS Group AG Acquires 6,721 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of FormFactor worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

