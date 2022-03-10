UBS Group AG Buys 9,998 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

PXH stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

