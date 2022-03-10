UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Boise Cascade worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 92.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

NYSE BCC opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

