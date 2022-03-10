UBS Group AG Sells 155,377 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,377 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 574,607 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $10,703,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 336.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 477,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.