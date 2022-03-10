UBS Group AG Sells 374,207 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374,207 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Umpqua worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Umpqua by 12.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Umpqua by 207.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 50,842 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

