UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €45.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.91) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.38 ($64.54).

EPA:BN opened at €51.10 ($55.54) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €55.18 and a 200-day moving average of €56.70. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

