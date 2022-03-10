Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.52.

NYSE:UAA opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

