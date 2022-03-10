Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 261,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Unicharm has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.