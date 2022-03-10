UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €18.60 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been given a €18.60 ($20.22) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.64) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.37 ($19.97).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

