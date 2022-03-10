United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 1,272.7% in February

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 1,272.7% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 980 ($12.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $980.00.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,506. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.