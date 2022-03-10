Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLED. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $162.98 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $246.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $41,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

