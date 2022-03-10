US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Up 10.1% After Insider Buying Activity

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.96. 30,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,048,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Specifically, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.