v.systems (VSYS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $772,330.00

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $30.41 million and $772,330.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,429,376,618 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,768,154 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

