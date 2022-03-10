Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valeo in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valeo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

VLEEY opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

