ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.00

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 19.75 ($0.26). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 533,618 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £13.99 million and a PE ratio of -9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

