Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have commented on VALN shares. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALN opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $67.84.

Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.