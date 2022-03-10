Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $645.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,158,000 after buying an additional 123,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

