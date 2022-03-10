Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 96,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.