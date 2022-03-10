Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Increased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after buying an additional 669,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,936,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 261,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,379. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $179.46 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

