Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Strategic Equity Management’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Equity Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $208.76. 10,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,932. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.72 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

