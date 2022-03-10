Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 319.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 189,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 368,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,443. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

