Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

NYSE VGR opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

VGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

