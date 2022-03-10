Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Veil has a total market cap of $818,555.94 and approximately $179.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,652.81 or 1.00016449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00070811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00262450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00135571 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00261091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.