Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.56

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.51 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,241,366 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Velocys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £69.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.56.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.