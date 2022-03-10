Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Buys $24,966.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) insider Jim Recer acquired 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VBTX stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

