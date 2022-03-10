Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 7,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 371,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Specifically, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,815 shares of company stock worth $563,080. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veritex by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.