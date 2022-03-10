Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 78,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 61,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 58,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 134,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.23. 17,499,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,273,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

