Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Analysts at Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $219.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.