Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s current price.

VERX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,383.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

